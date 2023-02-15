Stamkos logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Stamkos set up Anthony Cirelli's game-tying goal early in the third period. In addition to the helper, Stamkos also had the lone shootout tally to lift the Lightning to the win. The 33-year-old hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in February after posting seven goals and nine assists over 13 games in January, so it's good to see him snap his slump. Stamkos has 24 goals, 58 points, 182 shots on net, 62 hits, 35 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 53 outings overall.