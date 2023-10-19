Stamkos (lower body) is expected to return Thursday versus Vancouver, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.
Stamkos missed the Lightning's previous two games. He has two goals and four points in two contests this year. Stamkos is projected to play on the second line alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli on Thursday.
