Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Set to return to action
Stamkos (abdomen) is expected to be healthy and ready to go once (if) the NHL season resumes. Coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "Lot of it with him was about rest," Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stamkos missed the previous seven contests prior to the league hiatus due to his abdominal injury. Prior to getting hurt, the world-class forward was riding a 15-game point streak during which he racked up 12 goals and 10 helpers. If the league restarts, whether the regular season or playoffs, Stamkos figures to offer high-end fantasy production in DFS contests and will continue to serve as an elite player in season-long formats heading into 2020-21.
