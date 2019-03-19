Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets Lightning all-time goals mark
Stamkos potted his 36th goal of the season in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
The goal gave him sole possession of first place in Lightning history for goals. All 384 of his career goals have come with the team that drafted him first overall in 2008. Stamkos is up to 82 points in 73 games, so it's still possible he earns his first 90-point campaign since 2011-12.
