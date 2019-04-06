Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets new career mark with shortie

Stamkos scored his 45th goal of the season in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Bruins. It came shorthanded.

That's a shortie in back-to-back games and this one set a new career mark in points (98). The two shorties illustrate the growth in his game, as Stamkos has worked hard on his faceoffs to earn the time killing penalties. He had last scored a shortie in the 2015-16 season. Stamkos looks primed and ready for a long playoff run.