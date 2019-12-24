Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets up pair of goals

Stamkos registered two assists and three shots in Monday's 6-1 win over Florida.

Stamkos assisted on back-to-back power-play goals by Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov in the second period. Despite going his last five games without finding the net, Stamkos has managed to produce 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 11 December games.

