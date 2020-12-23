General manager Julien BriseBois expects Stamkos (abdomen) to be ready for the start of the regular season, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos underwent a core muscle procedure in October, and although he may be eased in during training camp, he should be ready to rock when Tampa Bay raises its Stanley Cup banner Jan. 13 against the Blackhawks. Stamkos was plagued by injuries last year, but he was one of the best forwards in the league when healthy, racking up 29 goals, 37 assists and 176 shots on goal in just 57 contests. If he's able to avoid the injury bug in 2020-21, he'll be a premiere fantasy option.