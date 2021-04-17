Stamkos (lower body) is expected to resume skating in 7-10 days, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Coach Jon Cooper is "extremely optimistic" Stamkos will be ready to return once he's eligible to come off long-term injured reserve May 2. While that's great news for the Lightning, it also means Stamkos will only get a handful of games in prior to the NHL playoffs, leaving fantasy managers who are still holding onto the star forward in a tough spot.