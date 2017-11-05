Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Simply dominating
Stamkos scored a power-play goal and notched the game's only goal in the shootout to deliver a 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Stammer leads the league with 25 points (15 games), two points ahead of teammate Nikita Kucherov, who has 23. Stamkos also leads the league in power-play points (11). He's dominating the NHL right now.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Fined for unsportsmanlike conduct•
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Records ninth multi-point effort•
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hotter than the sun this season•
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Off to amazing start•
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-point game extends season-long streak•
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Point streak now at eight games and 13 points•
