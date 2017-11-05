Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Simply dominating

Stamkos scored a power-play goal and notched the game's only goal in the shootout to deliver a 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Stammer leads the league with 25 points (15 games), two points ahead of teammate Nikita Kucherov, who has 23. Stamkos also leads the league in power-play points (11). He's dominating the NHL right now.