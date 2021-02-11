Stamkos (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against Florida.

It's unclear how Stamkos suffered the lower-body injury, but it's serious enough to keep him out of Thursday's contest. Stamkos has gotten off to a fast start this season, recording seven goals and 14 points across 11 games. With Stamkos out, look for Blake Coleman to bump up to the power-play unit, with Cal Foote drawing into the lineup as the seventh defenseman.