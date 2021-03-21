Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Chicago.

Stammer is on one of his patented streaks -- he's riding a six-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes four goals. There is some risk that his 21.7 shooting percentage will revert toward his career mark of 17 percent. But Stamkos' fire rate has been as high as 19.23 just two years ago. He's the Bolts' leading scorer up front with 30 points (15 goals) in just 28 games and second on the team to just Victor Hedman.