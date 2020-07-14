Stamkos (lower body) skated on his own between training camp practices Tuesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos is expected to be ready to play when the team kicks off their round-robin against Washington on Aug. 3. This seems to be bolstered by the fact that he has begun solo skating. Once the world-class center progresses to full practice participant, fantasy players should feel confident he'll be full-go for the postseason.