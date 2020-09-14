Stamkos (lower body) has been skating with his teammates but is no closer to getting back into game action, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Already ruled out for the Eastern Conference finals, at this point it seems unlikely Stamkos will make a postseason appearance at all. Even if the Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, there is likely only another couple of weeks for the center to get back to 100 percent and up to game speed. If he can stay healthy next year, Stamkos remains an elite option and should be able to top the point-per-game pace for a fifth straight year.