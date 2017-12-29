Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slips to fourth in league scoring

Stamkos scored twice Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Stamkos is still among the NHL's best, but he's no longer in the top-three scorers. His 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) put him fourth behind teammate Nikita Kucherov and the twin Isles, John Tavares and Josh Bailey. However, Stammer's 1.31 points-per-game are second-best, so expect him to get back up to the top soon.