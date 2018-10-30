Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slow start but shooting more
Stamkos has played all 10 of the Lightning's games so far, but has only scored one goal.
He has five points overall, but no multi-point games. And he and Nikita Kucherov have been split up. Stamkos is playing with Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde, and is in the process of re-adjusting his mindset once again. Last season, Stammer became set-up man to Kooch, but now he needs to be the shooter again. He has two points in the last three games and 19 shots in his last six games. A breakout will come. Don't give up on him yet.
