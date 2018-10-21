Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slowly starting to warm up

Stamkos put up an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild. His point streak sits at a modest two games and two points (one goal, one assist).

His overall slow start is difficult for fantasy owners to swallow given Stammer's draft position. It's hard to stay competitive when your studs don't deliver. Stamkos does have all three of his points in his last four games, though, so perhaps that's a good sign.