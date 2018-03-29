Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Status looks good for Thursday's road game
Stamkos (lower body) took line rushes Thursday morning, which likely indicates that he will play in the evening's road contest against the Bruins, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.
Presumably, a guy like Stamkos would be considered for the upcoming contest even if he wasn't able to take line rushes, but the fact that he was out there in the morning session definitely bodes well for his availability. Stamkos has manufactured 27 goals and 59 assists through 75 games to remain an elite fantasy commodity, though he's been bogged down by an injury or a related issue ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in recent years.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Ruled out Monday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hit with $5,000 fine•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Notches two assists Sunday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects three helpers against Sens•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets career mark with five points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...