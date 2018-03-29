Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Status looks good for Thursday's road game

Stamkos (lower body) took line rushes Thursday morning, which likely indicates that he will play in the evening's road contest against the Bruins, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

Presumably, a guy like Stamkos would be considered for the upcoming contest even if he wasn't able to take line rushes, but the fact that he was out there in the morning session definitely bodes well for his availability. Stamkos has manufactured 27 goals and 59 assists through 75 games to remain an elite fantasy commodity, though he's been bogged down by an injury or a related issue ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in recent years.