Stamkos scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

The veteran forward tied things up with just five seconds left in the third period to force OT, blasting a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman from the faceoff dot. It was the seventh goal and 20th point of the season for Stamkos in 17 games, and over half of that production (two tallies and nine helpers) has come with the man advantage -- not a surprise for a player who's recorded at least 14 goals and 33 points on the power play in each of his last four full seasons.