Stamkos (lower body) remains day-to-day despite being activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stamkos was sidelined by the lower-body injury prior to receiving a false positive test that put him in the protocol. It's unclear at this time if Stamkos will be ready to suit up for Monday's game against the Panthers.
