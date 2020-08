Stamkos (lower body) will not return to the lineup against the Blue Jackets for Game 4 on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos was deemed out indefinitely, so fantasy players shouldn't be surprised to see him not taking the ice for warmups. Prior to the league going on hiatus, the world-class center as riding a 15-game point streak in which he racked up 12 goals and 22 points. There is no replacing a player of Stamkos' talent, though Ondrej Palat will certainly give it a try.