Stamkos (lower body) remains sidelined and won't be available against the Blue Jackets for Game 1 on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

According to coach Jon Cooper, Stamkos is status quo, which means he should still be considered out indefinitely. The world-class center hasn't played in the club's last 10 outings due to his lower-body issue. Until Stamkos is cleared to play, Ondrej Palat figures to maintain his spot on the first line.