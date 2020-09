Stamkos (undisclosed) said after Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Stars there's an issue that he's still working through, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Stamkos was active for Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 3, but he skated just five shifts in the contest. He scored a goal, but didn't play in the second or third periods. It's unclear at this time if Stamkos is going to be available for a back-to-back for Games 4 and 5 on Friday and Saturday.