Stamkos delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Thursday.

One came on the power play. Stammer fired two shots, laid one hit and blocked three shots on the night, and extended his point streak to 12 games and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists; six PPP). Stamkos sits comfortably in second place in scoring on the Bolts with 32 points in 28 games, and in the NHL's top-20 scorers. He turns 33 in February, but he's not slowing down anytime soon.