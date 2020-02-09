Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak hits double-digit games

Stamkos scored a goal in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.

He has now scored in four straight games and has 15 points, including nine snipes, on a 10-game point streak. Stamkos turned 30 on Friday, but age hasn't changed his dominance. He has 419 goals and 825 points in 798 games, all with the Lightning.

