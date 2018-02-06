Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Struggling in scoring funk

Stamkos had zero shots on goal in Monday's loss to Edmonton and has just two goals in his last 15 games.

The entire Bolts' squad is suffering from a mid-season malaise. They have won five of their last eight, but have allowed 30-plus shots in 13 of the last 14 games. "We need to be better collectively," said Stamkos. "Even though we've won five of eight, it hasn't felt like we've played a solid game in a while." You can't bench him, but with head-to-head playoffs starting in just a few weeks, fantasy owners hope Stammer can shake off this funk and get back to his early season success.