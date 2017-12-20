Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tacks on two more points in loss

Stamkos recorded a power-play goal and added a helper in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

Stamkos continues to be a machine and now has 45 points (13 goals) in 33 contests. The 27-year-old is sporting a plus-14 rating and has racked up a whopping 21 of his points with the man advantage. He sits second in NHL scoring and continues to be lethal alongside linemate Nikita Kucherov. You already know what to do.

