Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tacks on two more points in loss
Stamkos recorded a power-play goal and added a helper in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.
Stamkos continues to be a machine and now has 45 points (13 goals) in 33 contests. The 27-year-old is sporting a plus-14 rating and has racked up a whopping 21 of his points with the man advantage. He sits second in NHL scoring and continues to be lethal alongside linemate Nikita Kucherov. You already know what to do.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Continues to lead NHL in scoring•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Takes over NHL points lead•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Breaks out of scoring slump•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Crushes Stars with four-point night•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Another multi-point effort Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Adds three more points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...