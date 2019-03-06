Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tacks on two points
Stamkos lit the lamp and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Stamkos was goalless in six straight game leading up to this contest, but he made sure to change that by firing five shots on net in this outing. Both of Stamkos' points came on the power play, and he now has 34 of 79 points this season with the man advantage. The Lightning won't be slowing down anytime soon, so keep rolling Stamkos in fantasy settings.
