Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Takes over NHL points lead

Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

Now up to 12 goals and 29 assists, Stamkos is leading the entire league in points, and he's also marked the scoresheet in 21 of 28 games for the campaign. Fantasy owners will want to keep him locked into their lineups while sitting back and enjoying the ride.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories