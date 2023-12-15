Stamkos scored four goals in Thursday's 7-4 victory over the Oilers.

Stamkos opened the scoring with a power-play marker in the first period before exploding for three goals in the final frame, powering Tampa to a 7-4 victory with his first career four-goal game. It was quite a performance from the 33-year-old Stamkos, who came into the day with just one goal and three points in his last eight contests. He's up to 14 goals and 30 points through 28 games in his 16th NHL season.