Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies three points

Stamkos scored a pair of goals and chipped in an assist in the 8-3 win over New Jersey on Tuesday. Two of his three points came during the power play.

Stamkos had just one goal and five points prior to Tuesday's much-needed big night. He scored 33 power-play points last season but has just four so far this year. He's averaging over four minutes of power-play time per game, so that number should pick up.