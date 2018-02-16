Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies two goals

Stamkos scored two goals, including a power-play tally, on five shots in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Though Stamkos has fallen behind teammate Nikita Kucherov in the race for the Art Ross, he still has 67 points in 58 games. That includes seven points in his last five contests, so the 28-year-old is pretty hot at the moment.

