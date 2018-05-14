Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tallies two PP points in Game 2 loss
Stamkos scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.
For 20 minutes it looked like the Lightning were going to even the series, as the team's power play -- with Stamkos in charge -- scored twice in just over three minutes to give Tampa a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Unfortunately for the Bolts, the game was 60 minutes long. Stamkos now has a five-game point streak going and he's racked up five goals and 13 points in 12 games overall this postseason, but the 28-year-old may need to find another gear Tuesday in Washington if the team is going to keep its fading Stanley Cup hopes alive.
