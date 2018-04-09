Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Targeting Game 1 return
Stamkos (lower body) is hoping to be ready for Game 1 of the Lightning's series against the Devils on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stamkos was shut down for the last three games of the regular season, with the goal of suiting up come playoff time. The center appears to be on track, including practicing on Tampa's top line. Although the Ontario native is bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, he still managed to notch nine helpers over that stretch.
