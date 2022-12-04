Stamkos picked up a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.

It extended Stamkos' point streak to 10 games (six goals, 10 assists). The evening started with a tribute to his 1,000-point milestone, which he set Thursday, and ended with a hard-fought, playoff-style win over a division rival. Stamkos has 29 points and sits second in team scoring behind Nikita Kuckerov (36), and is in a four-way tie with Brady Tkachuk, Jack Hughes and Jack Eichel for 14th in NHL scoring.