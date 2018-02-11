Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Ten points in last nine games

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Los Angeles.

Stammer has two straight two-point games and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last nine. His 64 points place him in a three-way tie with Connor McDavid and Jakub Voracek for third overall in NHL scoring. Use him well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories