Stamkos had three assists in a 7-4 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
All three helpers came on the power play. Stamkos now has 50 assists and 83 points in 79 games this season. Thirty-five of those points have come with the man advantage. Stamkos also finished minus-2 on the game, a tally that dropped his season mark to minus-7 with just three games left. He hasn't finished a season in the red since 2012-13 (minus-4) and has been in the black in 11-of-15 seasons in his career.
