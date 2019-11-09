Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three-game streak

Stamkos delivered an assist in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Global Series.

He has an assist in three-straight games, but no goals since Oct. 26. Stamkos is delivering at a steady pace -- 15 points in 15 games -- but his minus-6 rating illustrates the challenges the Bolts have had so far in 2019-20. That should correct itself as the team improves. Stamkos is a multi-category stud. And goal 400 is just two away.