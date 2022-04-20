Stamkos notched three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The 32-year-old has reeled off three straight multi-point performances as he continues to enjoy success on Tampa Bay's second line with Ondrej Palat and Ross Colton. Over the last 14 games, Stamkos has piled up six goals and 21 points, and he now sits three points short of his fifth career 90-point campaign.