Stamkos set up a goal Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.
Stammer has three helpers in his last two games, but no goals in his last six contests. Snipers often wade through stretches with no goals and he's still contributing, although not at the torrid pace he set to start the season. Stamkos remains a strong fantasy option in all formats. The goals will come.
