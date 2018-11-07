Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three multi-point games in last five

Stamkos had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Stamkos has three multi-point games in his last five outings; he has put up four goals and four assists in that span. Slowly but surely, Stammer is starting to flex his offensive muscles and he now has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 15 games. He's a mandatory activation, so this heat spell comes as a relief to his owners.