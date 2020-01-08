Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three-point night against Canucks
Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 9-2 rout of the Canucks.
It's the 29-year-old's fourth multi-point effort in his last eight games. Stamkos has piled up four goals and 12 points during that stretch, and on the season he now boasts 17 goals and 42 points through 39 contests.
