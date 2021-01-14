Stamkos scored a goal and two assists -- including a goal and assist on the power play -- along with five shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stamkos assisted on Ondrej Palat's power-play tally in the first period, then scored himself with the extra man in the second before picking up an even-strength helper on Brayden Point's goal in the third. The Lightning's captain is expected to lead the team's high-powered offense with Nikita Kucherov (hip) out for the regular season, and Stamkos was up to the task on Opening Night. Any concerns about the abdominal injury that Stamkos addressed with offseason surgery were put to bed with this performance.