Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Throwing big numbers on board
Stamkos delivered a four-point night Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win over Philadelphia. He scored two goals and added two assists.
Stammer's goal streak now stands at five games and seven snipes (10 points). He has 17 points (12 goals, five assists) in his last eight games, a span in which he has been held of the score sheet just once. Stamkos' slow start is a thing of the past. Enjoy the ride.
