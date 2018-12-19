Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tickles twine
Stamkos lit the lamp and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
The Lightning only had a one-goal lead and the Canucks were buzzing, but Stamkos silenced the home crowd by breaking into the offensive zone and zipping a wrister past Anders Nilsson. Stamkos now has nine goals and five assists in nine games during December, and he'll look to keep up the pace Thursday versus the Flames.
