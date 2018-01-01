Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tied for second in league scoring

Stamkos extended his goal streak to three games and four goals with a power-play marker in the Lightning's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Twelve of Stammer's 17 goals this season have come on the power play. The goal moves him back into a tie for second overall in the NHL scoring chase and a nine-way tie for 10th in goals. And to top that off, Stamkos remains on pace to top 100 points for the first time in his career.