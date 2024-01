Stamkos scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Stamkos had scored one goal in his previous 11 games. Both goals Saturday came on the power play; the second stood as the game winner. Stammer moved past Steve Yzerman on the all-time power-play goal list into a tie with none other than Wayne Gretzky (204) for 17th in NHL history. Well done. Stamkos continues to impress into his 30s and is currently delivering a point per game (41 games; 18 goals, 23 assists).