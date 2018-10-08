Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Too unselfish

Stamkos failed to put up any points in Saturday's win over Florida.

Put simply, Stamkos was just too unselfish -- he and Nikita Kucherov seemed intent on passing to each other rather than taking a shot. The entire Bolts squad struggled to generate scoring chances, but it was just game one. Stamkos will deliver top-20 or better offence this season by the time it's done.

