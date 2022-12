Stamkos delivered two assists in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Stammer's consecutive game scoring streak ended at 14 games Thursday, but it didn't take long to get right back on the score sheet. Stamkos has 16 goals and 36 points in 30 games this season, and he sits firmly in the NHL's top-20 scorers. He remains three goals from the vaunted 500 mark for his career.