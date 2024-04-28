Stamkos deposited two goals, including a power-play tally, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers to stave off elimination in the conference quarterfinals.

After receiving an incredible backhand feed from Brayden Point for the game's first goal, Stamkos would rip one of his patented wrist shots to put the Lightning up 5-3 at 9:34 in the third period. The electrifying forward has five goals and an assist in this first-round series, and his impressive showing Saturday left the door open for more playoff action for the Bolts. Game 5 is set for Monday.