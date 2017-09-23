Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two helpers in preseason debut

Stamkos picked up two assists against the Predators on Friday in his first preseason action this season.

The Bolts won 3-1 and Stammer looked great. "It was great to get back out there," said the center. "I was pretty anxious about it. It was a good start, something to build on." Stamkos' knee is fully healed and he should be back near the top of your draft list.

